Modi, Trump hold talks, agree to fight COVID-19 together

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has gripped India, and brought the world economy to a grinding halt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump Saturday on fighting the virus pandemic.

Both the world leaders had a 'good discussion' and have agreed on deploying the full strength of the India-US partnership in fighting the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 2,900 in India.

Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

In the US more than 2,77,000 have been infected by the virus while up to 7400 have died.

New York, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US is grappling for medical equipment like PPEs, masks, gloves as they have to source these products from different countries or from far of states.

India-US strategic partnership witnessed rapid growth in 2019 with the two sides inking a crucial deal to facilitate transfer of defence technology and their leaders - President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - meeting a record four times post-May elections, displaying growing ties between the world's two largest democracies.