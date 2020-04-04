STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi, Trump hold talks, agree to fight COVID-19 together

Both leaders had a 'good discussion' and have agreed on deploying the full strength of the India-US partnership in fighting the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 2,900 in India. 

Modi, trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump at a joint press meet. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has gripped India, and brought the world economy to a grinding halt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump Saturday on fighting the virus pandemic. 

Both the world leaders had a 'good discussion' and have agreed on deploying the full strength of the India-US partnership in fighting the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 2,900 in India. 

In the US more than 2,77,000 have been infected by the virus while up to 7400 have died. 

New York, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US is grappling for medical equipment like PPEs, masks, gloves as they have to source these products from different countries or from far of states.

India-US strategic partnership witnessed rapid growth in 2019 with the two sides inking a crucial deal to facilitate transfer of defence technology and their leaders - President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - meeting a record four times post-May elections, displaying growing ties between the world's two largest democracies.

