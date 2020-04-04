STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor need your help in tough times, not diyas: Opposition leaders to PM Modi on solidarity call

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the appeal, saying he hoped that the people do not end up burning down their houses. 

Published: 04th April 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (L) and P Chidambaram

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (L) and P Chidambaram. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief address to the nation and asked him to focus on helping the poor amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In his address, Modi had appealed to the people to switch off all lights at home at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and light candles, diyas or use flashlights to mark the united fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor was among the first to react saying how he felt after hearing the "Pradhan Showman". "Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" he tweeted.

Former union minister P Chidambaram called for steps to boost growth and said “serious thought to ideas and measures” was as important as symbolism. "Dear @narendramodi. We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists," he said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the appeal, saying he hoped that the people do not end up burning down their houses. 

Comments(1)

  • a.k.sehanobis

    ATROCIOUS,to say the least.I do not understand Astrology or Celestial matters.It is an Unity call by PM.That he wants us to switch off the light and light a lamp to bring Hope in the midst of Gloom is good enough for me and my family to follow his Appeal.Don't mock,if you do not want to ,don't do.What is that PM has not done?The day,Kerala reported 3 cases of affected people.He swung into actions,released economic package,import of ventillators,urging local industry to join the fight with indigenous manufacturing of Ventilators,Masks,providing more beds for Covid-19 patients eg.ITBP premise,periodic discussion with experts like Doctors,Economists,Sportpersons for motivation.WHO,of all institutes, has lauded the efforts,that too timely.WB.CM criticised PM for overplaying the Virus and deflecting the criticism on CAA.What the Oppositions have done? PM is being criticised for unplanned move on lockdown.It can never planned.It is the responsibility of each state to look after the Migrants as they have only benefitted from their service.Telenga CM's speech in this regard,has to be appreciated.And Ultimately,what we are doing,Bazaar is going on in full swing,tea shops are open.One CM allows sweet shops to be kept open for 4 hours and see the rush of people.Another state wants to provide permission for liquor on the pretext of some people are suffering from withdrawal syndrome. Religious Congregation is in full swing.Health workers are being attacked in Indore,Hyderabad,Dharavi in Bombay.Media describe the Attackers as Locals or Mob,hiding their identity.Criticise if it is constructive,don't be destructive.SHAME ON US>
    21 hours ago reply
