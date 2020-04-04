STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shillong dentist draws flak for prescribing whiskey to patient battling withdrawal symptoms

The dentist's alcohol advice has drawn criticism from the medical fraternity, which said the idea was 'unscientific' and 'unethical'.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHILLONG: A dentist in Meghalaya has stoked a controversy by prescribing whiskey to one of his patients battling withdrawal symptoms, at a time when only supply and sale of essential commodities have been allowed across the nation.

The dentist's alcohol advice has drawn criticism from the medical fraternity, which said the idea was "unscientific" and "unethical".

Dr B Purkayastha, who runs an oral health centre in Dhanketi area of the city, had prescribed two bottles of whiskey to a 65-year-old man, who visited him on Friday - a day after the state government rescinded an earlier order it had issued allowing home delivery of alcohol on doctor's recommendation.

The government, however, did not cite any reason for withdrawing the order.

A similar move by the Kerala government last month, in the midst of the lockdown, had also met with criticism from medical practitioners.

Purkayastha reasoned that the patient was finding it difficult to deal with his withdrawal symptoms.

"He (patient) is having difficulty sleeping. I advised him to consume alcohol in limited quantity to avoid health complications," the dentist said.

According to his prescription, the copy of which was available with PTI, the sexagenarian was advised "not to drink more than 3 pegs (of whiskey) a day".

Alcohol does not figure in the list of essential commodities that the government had approved of during the lockdown, and almost all liquor vends were told to shut shop, as a precautionary measure to avoid mass gatherings.

Condemning Purakayastha for prescribing whiskey, a general practitioner in Shillong said state health authorities should take "necessary action against this unscientific and unethical move".

He also said that the government order, issued on March 30 - allowing home delivery of alcohol - which was then withdrawn in a matter of three days, will go down in the annals of Meghalaya's history.

Another psychiatrist here said,"Doctors have never been taught to prescribe alcohol. An alcoholic is a patient and if there are medical emergencies, there are also ways to deal with it."

A rehab centre in Shillong, however, came out in support of Purakayastha and said tipplers might need alcohol to control withdrawal symptoms at times, and if denied, it could take a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

"Ethically it is not right. But if it (alcohol) helps control the withdrawal symptoms, doctors can prescribe it," Kripa foundation director Bryan Jones told PTI.

The organisation had been running a de-addiction centre for alcoholics in Meghalaya over the past two decades.

On Friday, BJP's Meghalaya unit chief Ernest Mawrie had written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, seeking permission to open liquor shops as alcohol consumption, he said, is a "way of life" in the state.

Mawrie, who is also the secretary of the Khasi Hills Wine Dealers and Welfare Association, said liquor shop owners are under immense public pressure to open their outlets.

Several alcohol shop retailers have also written to the chief minister requesting him to grant permission to open their stores, official sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp