Six Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested coronavirus positive in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 22

As many as 350 Tablighi event attendees have been kept in quarantine at various location in the state.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Six more has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking the state tally of the infected to 22.

While one case is from Haridwar, the other five are from Nainital district.

All the six have been confirmed as Tabhligi Jamaat follower who attended the recent religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Amita Upreti, director general, state health department said, "All those who tested positive are kept in quarantine under medical observation."

On Thursday, six positive cases had emerged in the hill state.

Uttarakhand police on Friday had put Gaindikhata village of Haridwar was sealed and 98 Jamaat followers were sent to quarantine facilites at various locations. Other residents of the village were advised to stay in self-quarantine at their homes. The police personnel have been deployment in the village to keep watch.

Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus COVID-19 Uttarakhand
