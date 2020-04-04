'Tough battle, but can be won', says Maharashtra coronavirus survivor

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: He came back relaxed after a leisure trip to Dubai, but hadn’t factored in the coronavirus that was on the prowl. At 50, he possibly thought he was too young to catch the bug. But the Puneite tested positive on March 9, and became the first coronavirus patient in Maharashtra.

Two weeks later, he was discharged from a Pune hospital after full recovery. "This is not an easy fight. But with confidence and determination, this battle can be won. I have shown that it can be won and the virus can be defeated," he told this newspaper.

"Everyone is racing against time. We have a very short time to defeat this virus. So everyone has to support the government in its fight by staying at home and following social distancing and other important directives strictly," he urged.

Symptoms started appearing soon after he returned from Dubai. "I was having headaches, fever, and a sore throat. So I went to a local doctor. He gave me five medicines. But they did not help. The doctor then suggested that I go and have myself tested for COVID-19 at the Naidu Hospital," he said.

Once tested positive, he was quickly sent to the isolation ward. "Spending 14 days at one place, and that too alone, was tough," he noted.

"A friend brought me some books. In these 14 days, I read a total of 12 books. I am now an avid reader," he said. His family members tested negative, but were quarantined. "They also checked over 40 people who were in contact with me," he said.

Talking about the treatment, he said, "It was very simple. They gave me medicine in the morning and evening. Initially, the quality of the food was not good, but later it improved." He remained in touch with his friends and relatives throughout the process. "I used to speak to them through video calls. From my body language they were sure that I would get well soon," he said.