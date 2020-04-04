STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Tough battle, but can be won', says Maharashtra coronavirus survivor

The 50-year-old man, who possibly thought he was too young to catch the bug, tested positive on March 9, and became the first coronavirus patient in Maharashtra.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel wears a mask as he helps his colleague to wear a protective suit, in Mumbai

Police personnel wears a mask as he helps his colleague to wear a protective suit, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: He came back relaxed after a leisure trip to Dubai, but hadn’t factored in the coronavirus that was on the prowl. At 50, he possibly thought he was too young to catch the bug. But the Puneite tested positive on March 9, and became the first coronavirus patient in Maharashtra.

Two weeks later, he was discharged from a Pune hospital after full recovery. "This is not an easy fight. But with confidence and determination, this battle can be won. I have shown that it can be won and the virus can be defeated," he told this newspaper.

"Everyone is racing against time. We have a very short time to defeat this virus. So everyone has to support the government in its fight by staying at home and following social distancing and other important directives strictly," he urged.

Symptoms started appearing soon after he returned from Dubai. "I was having headaches, fever, and a sore throat. So I went to a local doctor. He gave me five medicines. But they did not help. The doctor then suggested that I go and have myself tested for COVID-19 at the Naidu Hospital," he said.

ALSO READ| Is our country flattening the corona curve?

Once tested positive, he was quickly sent to the isolation ward. "Spending 14 days at one place, and that too alone, was tough," he noted.

"A friend brought me some books. In these 14 days, I read a total of 12 books. I am now an avid reader," he said. His family members tested negative, but were quarantined. "They also checked over 40 people who were in contact with me," he said.

Talking about the treatment, he said, "It was very simple. They gave me medicine in the morning and evening. Initially, the quality of the food was not good, but later it improved." He remained in touch with his friends and relatives throughout the process. "I used to speak to them through video calls. From my body language they were sure that I would get well soon," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus survivor Maharashtra coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp