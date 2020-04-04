UP intelligence sleuths swing into action to track down hiding Tablighi event attendees

Namita Bajpayi By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when the Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a sudden spurt in number of coronavirus positive cases and the rise is being attributed to the Tablighi Jamat members who had attended a recent congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, the state authorities have decided to go a step ahead by roping in around 300 intelligence personnel to track down the Jamatis across the state.

The state government took the step in the wake of non-cooperation on the part of Jamatis who are not coming forward revealing their identities for tests. Moreover, those quarantined have reported to be creating ruckus and nuisance in different hospitals.

As per the highly placed sources, the special branch of the intelligence wing of UP police has been directed to carry out an intensive drive to track down the Tablighi Jamaat members hiding in different mosques in the state.

The sleuths, said the sources, were directed to collect information about all Jamatis, who had returned to their native places in UP. Besides, they have also been mandated to gather information about foreign nationals who participated in the religious gatherings in or outside the state.

As many as 1,203 Tablighi Jamaat members from the state and 295 foreign Tablighi attendees staying in different mosques and religious institutions across the state have been identified, he said.

The sources claimed that many track down exercises to nab Jamatis holed up in mosques were carried out successfully on the tip off given by special

branch of the intelligence unit.

At present, the tally of corona positive patients in the stae has crossed the 200 mark with around 75 jamatis having tested positive. Of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, 25 districts have already slipped into the grip of deadly virus.