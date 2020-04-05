61-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Gujarat's Surat; death toll in state rise to 11
On Saturday, a 67-year-old woman died at hospital in Ahmedabad, while on Friday, two coronavirus patients succumbed, including a 78-year-old man in Vadodara and a 67- year-old man in Ahmedabad.
AHMEDABAD: A 61-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Surat on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat to 11, a senior health official said.
"The woman was admitted to hospital on Saturday in a condition where it was difficult to save her," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.
