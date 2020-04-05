STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army opens command hospital to assist Jammu & Kashmir administration in fight against coronavirus

Hospital commandant Maj General SC Gupta said that the hospital is fully equipped to deal with patients infected with the disease and many wards have been converted into corona-specific ICUs.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel spraying the disinfectant to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the lockdown in Srinagar

CRPF personnel spraying the disinfectant to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the lockdown in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

UDHAMPUR (JAMMU & KASHMIR): Lending its support to the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the fight against coronavirus, the Army on Sunday said it has opened its command hospital here to test samples of suspected cases.

The hospital is fully equipped to deal with patients infected with the disease and many wards have been converted into corona-specific intensive care units, commandant of the hospital Maj General SC Gupta told reporters here.

"We have always emerged victorious in the wars against our enemies. This time our fight is against COVID-19 and the command hospital is fully prepared to register its victory over the disease as well," he said.

Maj Gen Gupta said the Army responded swiftly to the request of the civil administration in accordance with its tradition to assist the government to meet any eventuality. "The civil administration approached us on April 1 and without wasting any time, we started testing from the next day and so far 68 samples were tested at the command hospital," he said.

He said the molecular biology laboratory of the command hospital was recently validated and approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing. Maj Gen Gupta said many wards have been transformed into corona-specific ICUs at the hospital to tackle the cases of coronavirus.

"We have transformed many wards into isolation units with adequate number of ventilators, multipara monitors and oxygen concentrators. These wards with 100 bed capacity have been turned into corona-specific ICUs," he said.

The Army officer said a team of specialists has been assigned the job to handle the suspected cases while adequate number of hazard suits, N-95 masks and protective equipment have been procured for healthcare workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Army COVID hospital Army coronavirus hospital
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp