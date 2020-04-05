STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ban Tablighi Jamaat, seal Markaz's bank account, demands Vishva Hindu Parishad

That's not all. The VHP asked for departmental proceedings against the "guilty officers concerned" who allowed this congregation to take place.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad in Ahmedabad. (File Photo| PTI)

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad in Ahmedabad. (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the massive Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin has proved to be a super spreader of coronavirus, the VHP on Sunday demanded that the organisation be banned, and even alleged that it has terror links.

It alleged that "after being indoctrinated from its Nizamuddin headquarters, hundreds of thousands of Tableeghis are spreading obscurantism, wickedness and terrorism all over the world. Most of the founders of the world's terrorist organizations have also been associated with the Tableeghi Jamaat."

It also demanded that the Nizamuddin Markaz buildings and its bank accounts be sealed forthwith and their financial sources be discovered.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

That's not all. The VHP asked for departmental proceedings against the "guilty officers concerned" who allowed this congregation to take place.

The entire country is "stunned and disgusted with this inhuman behavior of the Tableeghis and the radicals indoctrinated by them", the VHP alleged while adding that the Tabhleeghi Jamat is "using the COVID-19 as a weapon".

"The whole of India is in serious crisis today due to the country-wide criminal misdeeds of the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz."

VHP's Central Joint General Secretary Dr. Surendra Jain said that the financial sources of the Tablighi Jamaat, that is endangering the lives of all Indians, should be probed and their bank accounts, offices and activities stopped at once.

"After the hard work and achievements of the 8-day pan-India lockdown, the whole country was taking a sigh of relief. The growth rate of corona victims was just 2.8 per cent. Just then, on March 30, a terrible corona explosion took place in the Nizamuddin Markaz."

He also claimed that Indigenous and foreign corona-infected clerics hiding in mosque and madrasas sparked off the possibilities of community transmission of the fatal virus increased.

Jain credited the VHP for stopping another such congregation on March 14-15.

The VHP also cited misbehaviour by sections of quarantined Jamaat members.

"The doctors, who went to save the lives of the corona clerics, were attacked. The quarantined Tablighis started doing obscene acts before the nurses and spitting on the doctors," he said, adding that army doctors had to be called into the quarantine centre at Narela.

"Not only in Nizamuddin, but the clerics across the country delivered speeches to inflame the Muslim community," he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin Markaz Tabhleeghi Jamaat Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp