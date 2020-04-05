STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cargo flights reaching northeast regularly; no dearth of essentials amid COVID-19 lockdown: Centre

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that a consignment of 30,000 N-95 masks has already been dispatched to Guwahati for distribution in the entire region.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said cargo flights with essential commodities and medical equipment are reaching the northeastern region regularly and there is no dearth of any item. Singh also said a consignment of 30,000 N-95 masks has already been dispatched to Guwahati for distribution in the entire region.

"Regular cargo supplies, including essential commodities and medical equipment, are reaching the northeast and there is no dearth of any item nor any possibility of any dearth in the days to come," he said in a statement.

Singh, the Union minister of state for Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region, said soon after the declaration of the lockdown, a decision was taken following an intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that cargo flights carrying essential supplies will be operated on priority to the northeastern region as well as other distant regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ALSO READ| Arunachal lady officer ends life due to work pressure related to COVID-19

He said that thereafter, cargo flights by Air India as well as the Indian Air Force started operating. Giving details, the minister said the first consignment through Air India landed in Guwahati on March 30 night. On March 31, an Indian Air Force cargo flight landed at Dimapur in Nagaland.

He said that since then, consignments are regularly being delivered through cargo flights. "Nagaland and Manipur have so far received three huge consignments each," Singh said. On the demand for the face masks, the minister said a consignment of 30,000 N-95 masks has already been dispatched to Guwahati for further distribution in the region.

He appreciated the efforts of self-help groups, which have come forward to prepare masks and sanitisers through their own efforts. Singh said arrangements are in place for delivering consignments at short notice in future. "There is also a mechanism in place for real-time monitoring and we are in constant touch with all the state governments," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

At the same time, Singh informed that the international borders measuring about 5,500 kms in the northeast stand fully sealed. "This has, in turn, helped in containing the spread of coronavirus," he said. The northeast shares borders with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Coronavirus COVID 19 Northeast supplies Northeast coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp