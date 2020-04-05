STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh admin to house doctors on COVID-19 duty in hotels, Haryana govt in tourism centres

Haryana Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal said that the district administrations across the state have government authorisation to make arrangements of food, accommodation, free of cost for doctors.

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To facilitate the doctors who are on the front line of fighting the COVID-19
pandemic, Chandigarh administration decided that the doctors can stay in the administration-run hotel.  

At the daily war room meeting of the Chandigarh Administration, which was presided over by the Punjab Governor who is also the administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore thanked the team of officers and the doctors for tremendous success in restraining the spread of coronavirus. He also expressed happiness that two more patients recovered on Sunday, thereby reducing the number in the city to 13.

On the request of Director of PGIMER, Badnore announced that doctors will be accommodated in Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 which is run by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) both for the purpose of quarantine and for the purpose of Duty Rest, as and when they require.  

COVID-19 LIVE | India 'turns-off' light to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

A similar facility will be provided to other health workers including ward boys, security guards at Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 18. The complementary facility will be provided by the administration. 

Meanwhile, Director Health Services (Chandigarh) informed that vendors, policemen, municipal corporation staff and transport staff deployed in Sector 26 grain market have been trained and sanitized regarding health issues. 

Also, Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Health said that adequate medicines and medical equipment are available in all the hospitals.  He also stated that facilities are being created in Sector 48 hospital in case of emergency.

The neighbouring Haryana Government has decided to house the doctors and paramedic staff in the tourism centres of the state.

Haryana Tourism Minister, Kanwar Pal said that the district administrations across the state have government authorisation to make arrangements of food and accommodation, free of cost, for the doctors and para-medical staff in the tourism centres in their respective districts.

He said that the doctors and para-medical staff are working in the frontline to fight COVID-19. 

In such a situation, if the doctors and para-medical staff want to live separately after their duty for the safety of their families, then they can stay for free in the tourism centres of Haryana Tourism Department and all the district administrations have been authorized to allow them for the same, he added.

Pal said that the directions have been given to the department to take special care of the cleanliness of their rooms besides food and accommodation of doctors and para-medical staff in these tourism centres. He also said that an employee will be deployed to ensure hygiene in these tourism centres.

