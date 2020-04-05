STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens should practice social distancing to contain coronavirus: President Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said that Lord Mahavira's noble teachings of non-violence, truth and renunciation are relevant in every age and for every person.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citizens should follow all government guidelines and practice social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

In his message on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, Kovind said Lord Mahavira's noble teachings of non-violence, truth and renunciation are relevant in every age and for every person. "Let us get inspiration from Lord Mahavira's life and his teachings for spreading peace, love, virtue and harmony in the world," he said.

The president said that by following these teachings, an inclusive and egalitarian society can be created where everyone gets equal opportunities by promoting mutual coordination and harmony. Keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19, he said, "Citizens should follow all government guidelines, including social distancing, to contain it."

According to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he also extended greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the Jain community.

