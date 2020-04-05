Coronavirus outbreak: Thane sees first COVID-19 death

By PTI

THANE: A 57-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Mumbra township, the first death from the infection in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, civic officials said on Sunday.

A official release said 13 new cases were detected in Thane district, of which TMC is a part, taking the total to 91.

Of the 91 cases, 17 are in Thane, 27 in KDMC, NMMC 28, including one death, 13 in Mira-Bhayander, and one each in UMC, Ambernath and Badlapur, as well as three in Thane rural.

Nine people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

TMC PRO Sandeep Malavi said three people tested positive in Thane city on Sunday.

He said 467 people had been geo-tagged and 582 home quarantined as part of measures to combat the virus outbreak.

Some private hospitals have been asked to start OPD facilities to check patients showing symptoms similar to the ones caused by coronavirus, he said.

Meanwhile Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar has ordered that no vehicles should move in the limits of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva wards till further orders.