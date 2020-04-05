STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll rises to 83, cases climb to 3,577

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry data stated.

Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 110 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 3,959.

Of them, 306 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Health Ministry figures compared to the numbers announced by different states, with officials attributing to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

