STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown to be lifted on April 15, need mechanism to avoid crowding: Yogi Adityanath

Holding discussion with MPS from the state through video-conferencing, the chief minister sought their suggestion for smooth movement of people and services after the lockdown period.

Published: 05th April 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with district officials on COVID-19 arrangements through video conferencing, in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with district officials on COVID-19 arrangements through video conferencing, in Lucknow. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread will be lifted on April 15 and called for a mechanism to ensure crowding doesn't take place, else all efforts will go in vain.

Holding discussion with Members of Parliament from the state through video-conferencing, the chief minister sought their suggestion for smooth movement of people and services after the lockdown period. 
It was not immediately clear whether the chief minister was referring to the lockdown in his state or in the entire country. The nationwide 21-day lockdown started on March 25.

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh government​ transfers lump sum pension into accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to chief ministers on April 2, had pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure "staggered re-emergence of the population" once the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends.

"Lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that crowding doesn't take place. Your help and cooperation is needed in this regard. The reason is that after the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, then all of our efforts will go in vain," Adityanath told the MPs. "So, I want that we evolve a mechanism, and for this, I would invite your suggestions," he said.

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh's Banda records first COVID-19 case as Nizamuddin Markaz returnee turns to be positive

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, who attended in the video conferencing, told PTI, "We spoke with the UP chief minister and he told us about the work done and steps taken by the state government during the lockdown. The video conferencing continued for nearly an hour."

He said the MPs praised the chief minister for the good work done by the state government."We are doing all our work, while adhering to the lockdown," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Coronavirus COVID 19 Uttar Pradesh lockdown Uttar Pradesh MPs meeting
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp