COVID-19: Over 75,000 masks stitched by Tihar, Mandoli jail inmates to fight pandemic

The process of making masks was started in March and 75,000 masks have been made so far, the officials said, adding that 1,500 to 2,000 masks are being made every day.

Published: 05th April 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prisoners at the Tihar and Mandoli jails here have stitched 75,000 face masks since March for the traffic police, the prisons' inmates and for organisations that placed orders in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, prison department officials said.

The department has also produced 750 litres of sanitiser, they said.

"The masks are being prepared at the Tihar and Mandoli jails. These masks are also being supplied to the Rohini jail.

"We are preparing masks majorly for our own use and are also supplying them to different organisations as per their requirement," Director General for Prisons Sandeep Goel said.

"The Delhi Traffic Police approached us and we gave them 3,000 masks last week," he said.

The process of making masks was started in March and 75,000 masks have been made so far, the officials said, adding that 1,500 to 2,000 masks are being made every day.

"We have supplied 500 masks to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), 2,000 to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Karkardooma Court, 2,000 to the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nand Nagri, and 1,000 to the Women and Child Welfare Department," Goel said.

Last week, the Tihar Jail released over 400 inmates to reduce overcrowding in prisons to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a senior jail official, 356 inmates were released on bail, while 63 inmates were released on emergency parole.

The interim bail is for 45 days and emergency parole is for eight weeks, the official said.

