COVID-19: Restrictions under section 144 extended till April 14 in Noida, police warn violators

The lockdown was called across the country by the central government in view of the coronavirus pandemic till April 14.

All gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period.

All gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended for another nine days the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14, officials said on Sunday.

All gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, a senior officer said.

Earlier in the day, the police had said that the restrictions would continue till April 30 but later corrected it to say that the extended duration of CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, was only till April 14.

"The lockdown was called across the country by the central government in view of the coronavirus pandemic till April 14. At the local level, CrPC section 144 was invoked till April 5 but that has now been extended till April 14," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," Dwivedi stated in an order.

Till April 4, the district police had registered over 500 FIRs and arrested more than 300 people in connection with violation of the lockdown curbs, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures.

