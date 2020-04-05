Despite attack, doctors back for screening duty in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Dr Jakiya Sayed and Dr Trapti Katdare were pleasantly surprised to receive apologies when they reached Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal locality whose residents had attacked them barely three days ago Setting aside the bitter experience, the two examined eight people under the watchful eyes of the administration which provided them security.

“Not only did we examine around eight persons, but the locals even apologised to us for Wednesday’s violent behaviour. We still don’t know what prompted the residents to attack us on Wednesday. Possibly some rumour could have provoked them,” they said. Later, they received a phone call from Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

“The Governor lauded our efforts and said not only Madhya Pradesh, but the entire country is proud of us. We felt honoured and motivated to combat the deadly virus without any fear,” Dr Trapti told reporters on Saturday. “We were also told by the Governor that even the Prime Minister has lauded our efforts.”