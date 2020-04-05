Four test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand taking total cases to 26; all have links to Tablighi Jamaat

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Four more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the state total to 26.

'All four have been kept in quarantine and will be under medical observation till they recover.' said Amita Upreti, director-general of the state health department.

The three people who tested positive from Dehradun are Tablighi Jamaat followers while one from Nainital district came in contact with these followers who tested positive on Saturday.



Out of the total, 19 cases were those people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in New Delhi in March.

A total of 423 Tablighi Jamaat followers have been kept in quarantine at various locations in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand police on Friday had put Gaindikhata village in Haridwar under complete lockdown.



The village was sealed by the state police and 98 Jamaat followers were sent to various locations in quarantine. Other residents of the village were also advised to self-quarantine at their homes.

Police personnel has been deployed in the village to keep a strict check.