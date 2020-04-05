HRD ministry writes to educational bodies on Corona app 'AarogyaSetu'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While educational institutions across the country are shut due to lockdown, the HRD Ministry has written to head of educational bodies UGC, AICTE, NCTE, NIOS, NCERT and KVS on COVID-19 safety sand to ensure that the AarogyaSetu app is downloaded by students, teachers and faculties. The letter from the HRD Ministry to these educational organizations informed that the AarogyaSetu app has been developed by the government of to fight against COVID-19. The letter from Amit Khare, secretary, HRD Ministry, says the app would be helpful to students, teachers and their family members.

Following the communiqué, many schools have reportedly send messages to teachers and students to download the app. The app for Coronavirus risk assessment can be found for download on Android and iOS phones. HRD Ministry letter also asks for following the Ministry of Ayush COVID-19 safety protocols. “Further, the letter to the educational organizations also informed that Ministry of Ayush has developed a protocol for immunity boosting measures for self-care; it will be beneficial for our students, faculty members, teachers, and their family members,” it added.

The Letter also suggests students to follow the prime minister’s request to light candles on Sunday. “As addressed by Prime Minister on April 3, 2020, students may light a candle, diya or torch on their mobile for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, to realise the power of light and to highlight the objective for which we all are fighting together,” said the communication.