PM Modi speaks to Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, other political leaders over coronavirus situation

Sources said that Modi also called up various leaders including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and DMK chief MK Stalin.

Published: 05th April 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to top leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources said that he also spoke to former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda. Details of the discussions were not immediately known.

The prime minister called up the leaders of various political parties, including Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Amid a countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Modi will interact with the floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said it will not attend the virtual meet.

