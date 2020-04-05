Seven test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra touched 10 on Sunday after seven people, including a doctor, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said.

Among the seven fresh cases on Sunday were a seven-year- old girl and a man who had travelled to Jordan in March, they added.

"The doctor works in a private hospital. The second patient travelled to Jordan and returned to Mumbai on March 10 and stayed there for 11 days. He reached Aurangabad on March 21," said Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer Dr Sundar Kulkarni.

The district has eight active cases, one woman having been discharged and a 58-year-old man who died of the infection on Sunday. "Seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Auragabad on Sunday," he said.