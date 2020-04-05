STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some doctors believe the 100-year-old BCG vaccine may be helpful in fighting COVID-19

He added, 'We can only hope and keep our finger crossed that BCG will help us to limit the number of cases as compared to the West.'

Published: 05th April 2020 06:09 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Some doctors here are hopeful of combating COVID-19 with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccination, which is given to prevent tuberculosis.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis said, "The BCG which is given for preventing tuberculosis can also help in virus infection. There is indirect evidence of it. It's very early to say that this indirect evidence will help in the prevention of coronavirus infection".

"Six trials have already started of BCG vaccinations being given to health workers taking care of corona patients and to the patients of age more than 60. We have to see whether it prevents or decreases the severity of coronavirus infections," Dr Seth said.

He added, "We can only hope and keep our finger crossed that BCG will help us to limit the number of cases as compared to the West".

Dr KK Agarwal had also expressed his analysis. He said it will be good if BCG vaccination is found helpful in fighting COVID-19 because we Indian give this vaccination in childhood only. People in the West are not BCG vaccinated and probably that is why there have been more cases in the West.

