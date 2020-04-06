STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 districts have one-third of India's COVID-19 patients, South Delhi is worst hit

Mumbai with 298 cases is close behind South Delhi and other districts which have reported more than 100 cases include Kasaragode in Kerala, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana.

Published: 06th April 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India now has 12 districts with over 50 cases of COVID-19 each and South Delhi in the national capital tops the chart with a whopping 320 confirmed cases, government data reveals.

The analysis of district wise cases maintained by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that 12 districts—spread across 9 states-- account for over one third or 1,386 of the total 4,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Mumbai with 298 cases is close behind South Delhi and other districts which have reported more than 100 cases include Kasaragode in Kerala, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana.

Other districts that have more than 50 patients of the disease include Ahmedabad, Kannur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Yadari and Gautam Budh Nagar.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

At state level, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi have over confirmed 500 cases each of the infection and nationally 284 districts are now affected by the outbreak directly.

“We have a high number of affected districts now so we are categorising districts with over 10, over 20, over 30 and over 50 cases and monitoring the cluster containment efforts closely,” an official in the ministry told this newspaper.

Another official in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under the National Communicable Disease Centre said that a separate category of districts has been prepared based on the pattern of cases.

“Districts with small clusters have been seprated from districts where cases have been reported from several localities, which makes containment efforts more cumbersome,” the official said. “The situation is also dynamic and changing rapidly.”

Several other districts with cases slightly less than 50 but with a sizeable number of patients are also being closely evaluated, the official added.

Authorities also said that even though the national level lockdown is set to come to an end after April 14, an assessment is being carried out to see which districts and areas will need extended periods of lockdown.

“We have to understand that we are grappling with a health crisis with extremely high infectivity and it's going to be a long haul. Very meticulously planned containment efforts will need to be implemented in areas that have considerable number of COVID-19 cases,” said a scientist with the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research.

12 districts with the highest number of cases

  1. South Delhi –320
  2. Mumbai------298
  3. Kasaragode----136
  4. Hyderabad------113
  5. Indore-------110
  6. Chennai------81
  7. Pune-----62
  8. Gautam Budh Nagar---55
  9. Jaipur-----------54
  10. Ahmedabad-----53
  11. Yadari----52
  12. Kannur----------52

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 South Delhi
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp