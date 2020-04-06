12 tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal since Saturday; active cases 61: CM Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since Saturday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 61.

So far, there are only three COVID-19 related deaths in the state, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Till Monday noon, there were 61 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. Out of these, 55 belong to seven families," Banerjee told reporters.

Most of these 61 people have either returned from abroad or came in contact with someone who is a foreign returnee, she said.

Meanwhile, as many as 62 health care workers including 39 doctors of the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been put under quarantine following a patient's death, a health department official said.

The CCU of the hospital was shut down temporarily on Monday and will reopen only after disinfection of the entire unit is over, the official said.

The 35-year-old patient who was admitted to the hospital with haemophilia, died on Saturday afternoon and his test reports came positive for COVID-19 later.

"Immediately we looked for those doctors, nurses and Group D staff who came in contact with the patient. They are all okay at the moment. We are closely monitoring their health," he added.

The male general medicine ward of the NRS Hospital, where the patient had been admitted, was disinfected.