After 'murder charge' warning, 64 Tablighi Jamaat members show-up for COVID-19 testing in Uttarakhand

Published: 06th April 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttrakhand director general of police said warned Tablighi Jamaat followers that if anyone dies due to COVID-19, a case of murder will be registered against them, 64 people came forward in the state on Monday requesting medical assistance including quarantine.

Ashok Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order said, 'We have received calls and alerts through which 64 Jamaat followers have come forward with travel history. They are being checked and will be quarantined.'

Director-general of police Uttarakhand Anil Raturi requested Tablighi Jamaat followers to come forward by Monday if they had any travel history to Delhi or attended any congregation during the period of coronavirus outbreak.

Raturi requested Jamaat followers to come forward by April 6 if they had any travel history to Delhi or had attended any congregation during the period of coronavirus pandemic.

'I request all Tabhligi Jamaat or any other Jamaat followers with travel history of attending the congregation in Nizamuddin or elsewhere to come forward and we will provide every medical help. If need be you will be helped with quarantine facilities and furthermore,' added the DGP.

Cases in Uttarakhand have spiked from 7 to 31 within four days. Out of total 31, 24 are identified as Jamaat followers who attended religious congregation in Delhi.

