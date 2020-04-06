STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be cautious, not afraid of coronavirus: Punjab man after recovery

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 35-year-old coronavirus survivor in Punjab on Monday asked people to be cautious, not afraid of the disease.

Fateh Singh, who was in treatment at the civil hospital in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, tested negative twice on April 4 and 5.

He will soon be discharged from the hospital, officials said.

He and his family members were admitted to the hospital on March 19, they said.

Singh's 70-year-old father had died recently due to coronavirus.

"If anyone contracts coronavirus, one should get treatment for that and should not be scared of it. This can be treated. Have courage and keep yourself internally strong. And there is no need to worry," Singh said in a video message, which was released by state authorities.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

He also asked people to maintain hygiene and wash their hands regularly to keep the deadly disease at bay.

"Wear a mask when you go out and have your meal after washing your hands. Avoid crowded areas," he added.

In his video message, Singh thanked the health staff at the civil hospital for taking care of patients.

Coronavirus
