Bihar resident booked for sharing morphed photo of PM Narendra Modi

An FIR was lodged against the accused, Shoib Alam, under various sections of the IPC, and the IT Act.

Published: 06th April 2020 11:23 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KISHANGANJ: A case was registered here on Monday against a local resident for sharing a morphed "objectionable" image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

According to Kumar Ashish, the Kishanganj superintendent of police, attention was drawn towards the image by the cyber cell, and the user, identified with the help of IP address and mobile phone number, turned out to be a resident of Town police station area in the district.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, Shoib Alam, under various sections of the IPC, and the IT Act and efforts were on to trace him at the earliest, the SP added.

