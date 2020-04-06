STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Among the priorities, self-isolation is one for this Chhattisgarh IPS officer  

Every morning the Raigarh superintendent of police waves goodbye to his family from a considerable distance before leaving for his fieldwork from a separate room at his official residence.

IPS officer Santosh Kumar Singh waves goodbye to his children and wife from a safe distance. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ever since the nationwide lockdown began, a Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer of 2011-batch Santosh Kumar Singh, has avoided interacting with his young kids and wife as he resolutely adheres to the basic protective measures against the novel coronavirus.

Every morning the Raigarh superintendent of police waves goodbye to his family from a considerable distance before leaving for his fieldwork from a separate room at his official residence where he voluntarily kept himself in self-isolation. No, he didn’t have any travel history nor is a suspected case but consciously wished to limit any risk of exposure thereby controlling and preventing the possibility on spreading the deadly COVID-19.

“Ideally during such challenging circumstances, we should practice what we preach. When there is a strict advisory on maintaining distance and avoid gathering everywhere to minimise the spread of contagious infection, we equally need to show such care even at home”, Singh told the Express.

It’s the twelfth day of lockdown and the IPS officer has not cuddled or played with his two sons — Ayaan aged 5 and Arth who celebrated his first birthday in March.

His children rush to reach out to their IPS dad the moment he comes out of his secluded room for his office in the morning. The mother had to struggle to stop them and persuade giving reasons — a difficult task indeed.

His one-year-old child often waits a late night for the return of his father from day-long hectic working. His segregated room is now a place only for taking food and sleep.

“In the midst of overpowering emotions to keep away from two children while staying separately in the same house, it’s equally a sigh of profound relief watching them smile from a distance”, the officer averred.

Singh has well-grounded reasons to keep himself isolated. “We are engaged outside, hold security-related meetings, review duties related to lockdown, motivate police force and even visit vulnerable areas throughout the day”, he said.  

Interestingly, influenced by the leadership now good many of his subordinates have resorted to adopting self-isolation for the remaining duration of lockdown.

