Diya Jalao: Congress leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if government lives up to people's expectations

Jaiveer Shergill said while he lit two lamps -- one for motivation and another in the memory of those who died of coronavirus.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to people's expectations.

Shergill said while he lit two lamps -- one for motivation and another in the memory of those who died of coronavirus -- he will light seven more when adequate testing kits are made available by the government, free COVID-19 tests are done, doctors are provided with PPE kits and relief is given to labourers and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"9 diyas-Lit up 1 Diya for "Motivation", 1 in memory of lives claimed by Covid19 - 7 when Government focuses on "Preparation": 1. Testing Kits+ 2. PPE+ 3. Free Testing  4. Quarantine Beds+ 5. Relief for Labourers 6. Loan Waiver on EMI for salaried class 7. Employment generation," he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity with the war against the coronavirus outbreak.

