Don't assume complete withdrawal of lockdown in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:32 PM

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | Rajesh Tope Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that no one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown in the state after April 15.

"No one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown," he told reporters.

Tope said the Health department will discuss the situation with the chief minister and later with the Union ministry before taking any decision regarding relaxing the lockdown.

