IIT Roorkee develops unique mobile surveillance system to track COVID-19 suspects

The system will get an alert if geofencing is violated by the quarantined person, Dr Kamal Jain, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, who developed the aap said.

Published: 06th April 2020

(File| AFP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an endeavour to augment government efforts for surveillance of COVID-19 suspects, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has developed a unique mobile application which can track individuals and also can do geofencing around him.

Dr Kamal Jain, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, who developed the system said, "The system will get an alert if geofencing is violated by the quarantined person. The system is state-of-art and can be instrumental in our fight against coronavirus."

The professor told The New Indian Express that in case GPS data is not received, the location will be obtained automatically through the triangulation of mobile towers.

"If the internet is not working in a certain area, the location will be received through SMS. If the application gets off, an alert will be received immediately. The location of the person can be received by sending an SMS to the device," said the expert.

The application also allows the sharing of quarantined persons/places photographs on a google map, uploading geotag image to a server.

“We are committed to aiding the efforts of the government during this unprecedented time. This system will greatly help in tracking and surveillance of COVID 19 suspects," said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Furthermore, administrators can view all reports on a map. If installed on the affected person, it can provide a history of all people in his vicinity for a defined period.

“The tracking system allows for state-of-the-art surveillance during COVID-19. Besides facilitating quarantine management, it helps to overcome overcrowding at any location by issuing an alert to the predefined agency. This is our small step to supplement government efforts in these testing times,” added professor Jain.

The surveillance system is a plug and play device and allows tracking with an accuracy of +/- 5 meters through notifications at 2, 10 or 20 seconds.

Besides live tracking, the administrator can view the entire movement history of an individual.

In case of loss of data, the device sends an alert to the concerned team.

Other features of the app include multi-camera support, surveillance magnetic device, halt time and auto camera click on preset time.

