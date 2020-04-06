STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand reports fourth COVID-19 positive case, second in Ranchi

Published: 06th April 2020 10:56 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Much to the concern of the health officials, Jharkhand on Monday reported fourth COVID-19 case a 54-year old woman was tested positive in Ranchi.

Notably, the first COVID-19 case was also reported in Ranchi after a Malaysian woman was tested positive on March 31.

This is the second consecutive case within 24 hours after a woman, who returned from Bangladesh after taking part in a religious congregation, was tested positive at Chandrapura of Bokaro.  

Second COVID-19 case, however, was found in Hazaribagh.

“This is again a woman, who had come in direct contact with the Malaysian woman, who was tested positive on March 31. This woman is a local resident of Hindpiri who lives in the same locality where that Malaysian woman was staying,” said Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. 

This is high time that people living in the area voluntarily come forward for screening so that the virus could be checked to spread further to get, he added.

After being identified that they came in direct contact with the Malaysian woman, more than 100 people were quarantined at Khelgaon in Ranchi.

Official records from the State Government claimed that a total of 14, 228 persons have been quarantined at quarantine centres all over the State while 1, 43,227 people have been home quarantined in their respective homes.

