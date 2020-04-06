STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur's first COVID-19 case cured and discharged

A medic checks the temperature of people at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Prayagraj, UP | PTI

By ANI

KANPUR: The first person who tested positive for coronavirus in the city has been treated and discharged from the Ursula Hospital here on Monday.

"The patient tested negative for coronavirus in two consecutive tests after which he was discharged from the hospital," Dr Ashok Shukla, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur said.

He has been advised to stay in quarantine at his home for 14 days.

"He was the first person to be tested positive for coronavirus in Kanpur after he returned here from the USA," Dr Shukla added.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 

