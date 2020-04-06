STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai on high alert as 3 doctors, 26 health workers test coronavirus positive

The local authority is also likely to carry out all doctors and health workers antibody test to identify the vulnerable to COVID-19 positive pandemic.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers distribute face masks at Vashi in Mumbai. (Photo |PTI)

Volunteers distribute face masks at Vashi in Mumbai. (Photo |PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the detection of 26 health workers and three doctors as COVID 19 positive at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, the Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the hospital and decided to conduct the swab test all of 270 staffers working there.

The local authority is also likely to carry out all doctors and health workers antibody test to identify the vulnerable to COVID-19 positive pandemic.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner said that they have taken the swab test of all 270 health workers and doctors of the hospitals. “We will take further decisions once we get their reports. We have quarantined all hospital staffers and started checking of people who came in their immediate contact,” Kakani said.

He said that they have also started conducting antibody test of all medical fraternity who are working for COVID-19 hospitals. “This the test will help us to get the numbers of COVID-19 positive infected patients in medical fraternity in Mumbai. Those who test positive will be hospitalised while the negative cases will continue to work. But the precautions will be taken,” Kakani said.

Wockhardt Hospital has declared as the contaminated zone. In Mumbai, BMC had identified 211 contaminated zones. The civic authorities are sealing the area whenever a COVID-19 positive patient is detected these.

In Aurangabad, a few doctors and health workers at a government hospital are suspected to be COVID 19 positive. “These hospitals staffers handled the COVID 19 positive patients without any protections kits. They had no idea that they were treating positive cases. They initially handled them as normal patients and when the report of these patients came they were surprised. It was nothing but the casusal approach that costing them dear,” said a senior BMC official requesting anonymity.

A probe team has set out to investigate how the virus has broken out in a medical set up. The hospital will be shut temporarily, halting all entry and exit from the facility until the patients test negative, a civic official told Time of India.

As of April 5, in Maharashtra has 748 COVID-19 positive patients. Mumbai has recorded the highest with 433 coronavirus positive cases.

As per BMC data, more number of coronavirus positive patients were reported in the upscale areas of Malabar Hills, Peddar road, Worli and Dadar. The coronavirus positive cases are also increasing in the slum pockets like Dharavi, Kurla, Byculla, Andheri, Malad Malwani, Mulund, Ghatkopar etc.

There are 68 COVID-19 positive patients in Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel area, while the minority-dominated Byculla area has 44 and Andheri 37 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai coronavirus cases
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp