President, PM, Vice President to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to help fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of Parliament would take a 30 per cent salary pay cut for a year, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

The governors of states have also volunteered to take the pay cut as a ‘social responsibility’, said Javadekar.

The funds would be transferred to the consolidated fund of India amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cabinet has promulgated an ordinance to this effect.

The ordinance will reduce the allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, 2020.

The Rs 5 crore MP-LAD fund will be suspended for the next two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and the amount for each MP would be transferred to the fund to help fight the crisis, said Javadekar.