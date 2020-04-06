Puducherry: People crowd banks and ATMs to withdraw government dole of Rs 2000

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Barely two kilometers from Kottakuppam, where a person tested positive for COVID-19, people have crowded in front of banks and ATMs on MG Road throwing social distancing to the winds .

This is to withdraw Rs 2000 cash deposited in their bank accounts by Puducherry government as COVID-19 assistance . A large gathering was seen in front of Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank in Muthialpet, just adjoining the police station.

This is the scenario in other places in Puducherry, which is posing a threat to the containment of COVID-19 in the UT. Poor people are dependent of the doles offered by the government for their livelihood and need the cash in their hands .

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that cabinet had taken a decision to distribute the Rs 2000 cash through Anganwadi workers, banking correspondent and other government officials to people by maintaining social distancing at community halls in each locality by maintaining social distancing.

However the Lt Governor over ruled it and insisted on deposition of cash into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. The government was left without any choice but for DBT, said Malladi Krishna Rao.

AIADMK MLA of Muthialpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan slamed the government for improperly distributing the cash assistance, leading to crowding of banks and ATMs.