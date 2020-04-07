76% of total corona patients are men, only 24% women 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday informed that 76 per cent of those who have contracted Covid-19 infection are men while women constitute just 24 per cent of the total number of patients. The government also said that of those who died 73 per cent are male while rest are female. At the time of the daily press briefing, there were 4,067 confirmed corona cases in India with 109 deaths of which 30 were reported on Sunday alone.

The government also said that of total patients, 47 per cent are below 40, 34 per cent between 40 and 60 and 19 per cent are above 60 years. “63 per cent deaths have been reported in people who are 60 years or above and 30 per cent in people from 40-60 years and 7 per cent death among those who are below 40 years,” informed Agarwal. Adding that 86 per cent of those who died had co-morbidity like hypertension, diabetes, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

The official also said that 1,445 cases out of 4,067 cases are now related to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi. The health ministry also informed that supply lines from abroad opened up on Monday with the receipt of 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment coveralls from China. Along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals. A total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Centre.

In addition to this, 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being sent to various hospitals. A major portion of the fresh supplies is being sent to states with a comparatively higher number of cases such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Supplies are also being sent to central institutions like AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML hospitals, among others.

“There was a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday in which discussion took place on the plan of action regarding COVID-19 challenges. A detailed guideline has been released by the Health Ministry in which we have focused on signs, symptoms and segregating cases,” said Agarwal.“`1,100 crore has already been released from the National Health Mission Funds for the States. Also, an additional amount of `3,000 crore has been released on Monday,” he said.