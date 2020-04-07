STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam announces 30 per cent deduction in salary of CM, ministers, MLAs to fund COVID-19 fight

The fund accrued will be used for the treatment and management of COVID-19.

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday announced a 30-per cent cut in salary of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs for one year and said the fund accrued will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and management of the outbreak.

The decision, which came a day after the Union cabinet moved to cut 30 per cent salary of all parliamentarians for a year, was taken at a meeting of the state's Council of Ministers.

It was also decided at the meeting that the state government will not issue any directive regarding the ongoing lockdown and follow only the Centre's advisories.

"The meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to deduct 30 per cent of the salary of the chief minister and other members of the State Council of Ministers and the MLAs for a period of one year," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The fund thus accrued will be used for the treatment and management of COVID-19, it added.

"The state government would not pass any directives regarding lockdown and the central government directives on lockdown would continue keeping social distancing norms intact," it said.

Besides MPs, the prime minister and Union minister, the President, the Vice President and governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

