CBSE to introduce three new subjects for class 11 from 2020-21 session

According to Biswajit Saha, the course on Physical Activity Trainer will not only help in developing skills of a trainer but also a life skill.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:44 PM

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce Design Thinking, Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence as new subjects for class 11 from 2020-21 academic session, officials said on Tuesday.

To make the new generation more creative, innovative and physically fit, and to keep pace with the global developments and requirements at workplace, the board is introducing the three new subjects, said Biswajit Saha, Director Training and Skill Education, CBSE.

"While thinking is a skill that all humans possess, the 21st century's requirement is of critical thinking and problem-solving. Design Thinking is a systematic process of thinking that opens up the horizons of creativity and enables even the most conditioned thinkers to bring about new and innovative solutions to the problems at hand," he said.

According to Saha, the course on Physical Activity Trainer will not only help in developing skills of a trainer but also a life skill.

"Artificial Intelligence is also a simulation by machines of the unlimited thinking capacity of humans. Physical Activity is a must if the body and mind are to be kept healthy.

"With this view in mind, the course on Physical Activity Trainer has been prepared. It will not only help in developing the skill of a trainer, but will also become a life skill as it will imbibe the idea of keeping fit for life," he added.

