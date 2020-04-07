STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: BSF cancels all movement of troops till April 21

A second-in-command rank officer of the force had tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior's Tekanpur last month.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it has suspended all movement of its troops till April 21 as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

"Instructions have been issued to all formations of BSF that leave of personnel to be extended upto April 21 who are already on leave and are due to join in the month of April, 2020."

"To avoid any communication gap, such personnel are being telephonically informed," a BSF spokesperson at its headquarters here said.

He added that similar instructions have been issued to the centers where training programs were already running and were due to terminate in the coming days.

"No movement before April 21. Stay wherever you are," the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

PTI had on Monday reported that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have suspended all non-essential movement of its troops and staffers as they have extended their leaves by another 10 days, till April 15, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The earlier orders were issued mid-March asking jawans and officers of CAPFs to "be where they are" till April 5.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strength BSF is primarily deployed to guard Indian borders with Paksitan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

A second-in-command rank officer of the force had tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior's Tekanpur last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF Border Security Force COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp