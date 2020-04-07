STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

FIR was registered against 150 persons on Monday night under relevant sections of IPC for attacking policemen and trying to set ablaze police outpost.

Published: 07th April 2020

By PTI

BAREILLY: An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were released on bail.

"An FIR was registered against 150 persons on Monday night under relevant sections of IPC for attacking policemen and trying to set ablaze police outpost," Superintendent of Police, City, Ravindra Kumar said.

Among the accused, 42 were arrested, while three were released on bail, he said.

The incident took place in Karampur Chaudhary area in Izzatnagar when two policemen had gone to enforce the lockdown and were attacked.

"When IPS officer Abhishek Varma reached the area with police force to enforce the lockdown, they were attacked, forcing the security personnel to resort to lathicharge," Kumar said.

Varma, who is posted as Circle Officer-3 in Bareilly, sustained injuries during the incident, he said.

