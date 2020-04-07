STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Ordnance Factory Board comes up with isolation tents

OFB has designed and manufactured two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine.

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Image for representation.

By PTI

KOLKATA: As the country is scrambling to increase infrastructure for isolation and quarantine facilities to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has come up with a two-bed tent with necessary medical facilities that can be set up in any place, an official said here on Tuesday.

The OFB has developed these isolation tents within four or five days of research, its chairman Hari Mohan said.

"We can make it available to any agency or any state government on demand," Mohan said.

In a cost-effective solution for the creation of isolation wards in the fight against COVID-19, the OFB has designed and manufactured two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine, its spokesman Uddipon Mukherjee said.

These tents with a floor area of 9.55 square metre are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy, he said.

The tents can be set up in any place and terrain and help in creating additional facilities, other than those in conventional hospitals, within a short period of time.

The city-headquartered OFB has also been making sanitiser and masks at its various facilities across the country, including those at explosives and armaments factories.

OFB chairman Mohan said that the main job of ordnance factories is to provide arms and ammunition to the country's soldiers.

"But the country is going through a different crisis now; medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, apart from police personnel are fighting it and they are the soldiers now," he said.

Mohan said the OFB has chipped in to support these soldiers in any possible way it can and for the last fortnight, its factories are manufacturing masks, sanitiser and bodysuits.

