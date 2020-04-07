IIM-Ahmedabad faculty, students write to SC for relief to activist Anand Telmumbde

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: As many as 280 students, faculties and alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad wrote to the Supreme Court in solidarity with activist Anand Telmumbde and requested the top court to acquit him.

In a letter written in an individual capacity, the IIM-Ahmedabad community expressed its concern at the prosecution of Professor Anand Teltumbde.

The apex court had rejected Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application on March 16 in a case related to the Bhima Koregaon violence. He was ordered to surrender by April 6. Teltumbde is known for promoting and highlighting the struggle of Dalits.

“We strongly urge the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the dangers posed by the pandemic COVID-19 to the health and life of Dr Teltumbde if he is imprisoned. He is a senior citizen with pre-existing health conditions and at a high risk of infection,” the letter reads.

Teltumbde has been fully cooperating with authorities and poses no flight risk, it said.

“We urge the judicial authorities to amend the arrest order to a date post the subsiding of the global health crisis so that there is no danger to his life.”