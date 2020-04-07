Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Happy days for tiger sanctuary

It has been two years since tiger MT-1 aka ‘Mirza’ was shifted from Ranthambore National Park to Mukundra reserve in Rajasthan. The tiger is comfortable with tigress MT-2, moving in over an area of 8,000 sq km. Later, three tigers were brought and now four big cats have settled here. According to the NTCA guidelines, MT-1 was released after being in soft enclosure. Currently, the tigers and tigresses have made a territory and it is possible that this year there might be an increase in the tiger clan.

Bhilwara shows the way in Corona fight

In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government and its official, especially those of the health department, are suddenly in high spirits. Reason for their happiness is the huge turn around in Bhilwara which a week ago was a hot COVID -19 spot but now keeping the infection under a tight lease, Bhilwara district has redeemed itself becoming a success story for India to emulate. Even Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has made a reference to it. Chief Secretary DB Gupta gave this information in the review meeting of CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. During the day, the Union Cabinet Secretary had video conferencing with the State Chief Secretary. There were 27 cases from Bhilwara but 13 patients are already discharged and four are recovering. While two deaths were reported, eight patients are responding well to medical treatment.

Politicians fear disconnect with public

Not just the government, officials and workers but politicians are also praying that this isolation comes to an end so that they can resume their activities. The problem is compounded for the leaders who aren’t getting any mention in media these days. Some of them lack any ground connect and have been relying solely on getting news printed or being seen on television. Now they fear that their political career might be in trouble due to social distancing. Then, there are some leaders who have cut off from public completely. All of them have the same apprehension whether they will be ever able to get back the same connect with the people or not.

Police get warm welcome

The constant efforts of the police and administration to make the people follow lockdown seriously is failing in many areas due to lack of public cooperation. But in Hanumangarh , when the police went to some areas and told the people not to get out of the house on Sunday, they were showered with flowers from the balconies and rooftops. In GS Nagar, the police appealed to the people to keep distance amidst the lockdown. Locals pledged their support to the police and showered flowers on them as a mark of respect. Jagdish Chaudhary, a resident, says the police are constantly on duty to shield the people from corona.

