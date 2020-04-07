STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur diary

It has been two years since tiger MT-1 aka ‘Mirza’ was shifted from Ranthambore National Park to Mukundra reserve in Rajasthan.

Published: 07th April 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Happy days for tiger sanctuary
It has been two years since tiger MT-1 aka ‘Mirza’ was shifted from Ranthambore National Park to Mukundra reserve in Rajasthan. The tiger is comfortable with tigress MT-2, moving in over an area of 8,000 sq km. Later, three tigers were brought and now four big cats have settled here. According to the NTCA guidelines, MT-1 was released after being in soft enclosure. Currently, the tigers and tigresses have made a territory and it is possible that this year there might be an increase in the tiger clan.

Bhilwara shows the way in Corona fight
In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government and its official, especially those of the health department, are suddenly in high spirits. Reason for their happiness is the huge turn around in Bhilwara which a week ago was a hot COVID -19 spot but now keeping the infection under a tight lease, Bhilwara district has redeemed itself becoming a success story for India to emulate. Even Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has made a reference to it. Chief Secretary DB Gupta gave this information in the review meeting of CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. During the day, the Union Cabinet Secretary had video conferencing with the State Chief Secretary. There were 27 cases from Bhilwara but 13 patients are already discharged and four are recovering. While two deaths were reported, eight patients are responding well to medical treatment.

Politicians fear disconnect with public 
Not just the government, officials and workers but politicians are also praying that this isolation comes to an end so that they can resume their activities. The problem is compounded for the leaders who aren’t getting any mention in media these days. Some of them lack any ground connect and have been relying solely on getting news printed or being seen on television. Now they fear that their political career might be in trouble due to social distancing. Then, there are some leaders who have cut off from public completely. All of them have the same apprehension whether they will be ever able to get back the same connect with the people or not. 

Police get warm welcome 
The constant efforts of the police and administration to make the people follow lockdown seriously is failing in many areas due to lack of public cooperation. But in Hanumangarh , when the police went to some areas and told the people not to get out of the house on Sunday, they were showered with flowers from the balconies and rooftops. In GS Nagar, the police appealed to the people to keep distance amidst the lockdown. Locals pledged their support to the police and showered flowers on them as a mark of respect. Jagdish Chaudhary, a resident, says the police are constantly on duty to shield the people from corona. 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp