Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, detention continues

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

Published: 07th April 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence, officials said here on Tuesday.

The order to shift the 60-year-old Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.



Before shifting her, the government accorded the status of subsidiary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Public Safety Act
