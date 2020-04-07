STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Next 7 days critical in evolving lockdown exit plan: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu also appealed to the people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the government and cooperate with the same spirit that has so far been evident.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the final week of the ongoing lockdown is "critical" for evolving an exit strategy as data regarding the spread of coronavirus will have a bearing on the decision to be taken by the government.

He also appealed to the people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the government and cooperate with the same spirit that has so far been evident "even if it meant to continue with some degree of hardship still beyond April 14".

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 and it came into force on March 25.

"As today marks the completion of two weeks of nationwide lockdown in force since March 25, I thought it appropriate to reach out to the people and the leadership of the country with my views and concerns amidst current efforts to tide over the crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus," Naidu said in a statement.

The vice president said between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilization of the economy being debated, "the former shall take precedence over the later."

"In my view, while the concerns of economy can wait for another day, that of health can't," he said.

Referring to the exit plan being planned by the government, Naidu said, "The next one week of lockdown is very critical for evolving an exit strategy since the data regarding the spread of virus and its rate during the next week will have a bearing on the decision to be taken."

Amidst efforts against the virus showing signals of success in arresting its spread , came the Tablighi Jamaat congregation "which had altered the nature of the curve with most of the new infected cases emanating from this meet," he pointed out.

"The extent of participation in this congregation and its multiplier effect has upset our expectations," he said.

The "avoidable episode" highlighted the consequences of any slip by way of violating the rules of social and physical distancing to contain the spread of virus, he said.

"In that sense, this avoidable aberration should only be seen as an eye-opener to all others," the vice president said.

The duration of the fight against the virus may be uncertain at the moment but we shall triumph in the end, he said.

"Wisdom lies in minimising the costs to the health and wealth of the people across the globe.

India has shown the spirit to do so and this need to be sustained till the end," he said.

"Let's live with the hardship a little longer for a better tomorrow," Naidu said.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu lockdown exit plan
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp