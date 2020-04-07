STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarikand on COVID-19 crisis

PM Modi said he expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:11 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarikand and discussed ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.

"Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said he also expressed thanks to the Sultan for his personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman.

An official statement said the two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken by their countries.

"They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis," it said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The Sultan assured the prime minister of the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman in the present situation.

He also thanked Modi for the recent support provided by his government to Omani citizens in India.

The prime minister reiterated his condolences for the demise of Late Sultan Qaboos.

He conveyed his best wishes for Sultan Haitham's reign and for the peace and prosperity of the people of Oman.

He stressed that India regards Oman as a very important part of its extended neighbourhood.

