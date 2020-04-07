STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab COVID-19 tally reaches 89 with ten more cases, Mohali worst hit

Seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in Mohali district. They were residents of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

Published: 07th April 2020

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab, on Tuesday | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: Ten positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 89. The new cases were from Sujanpur, Mansa and Dera Bassi.

Seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in Mohali district. They were residents of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. The total number of  COVID-19 cases in Mohali is now 26 which is the highest in Punjab.

Also, a man in Sujanpur in Pathankot district contracted the virus from his wife
who was the first person in the district to test positive. Two women from
Mansa who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month
also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 109 people in Fatehgarh Sahib district were quarantined on Tuesday after they came in contact with attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event including two women who had tested positive. 45 people have been quarantined in Maneli village and 64 in Sanghol village. Samples of 17 people have been sent for examination.

Eight people in Nawanshahar recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The district has
19 positive cases. Two people who completed their isolation period have tested negative for the virus.

