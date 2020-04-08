STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,200 arrested in Assam in 15 days for violating lockdown

The arrests were made and fine imposed in connection with 578 cases that were registered for 1,108 incidents of lockdown violation.

Published: 08th April 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A total of 1,258 persons were arrested across Assam in the last 15 days for violating lockdown and Rs 21.7 lakh fine was imposed on them, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made and fine imposed in connection with 578 cases that were registered for 1,108 incidents of lockdown violation, a police release said.

Besides, 5,871 vehicles and 17 boats were seized during the period, it said.

A total of 31 persons were arrested and 58 cases registered for spreading fake news on coronavirus and 150 people were counselled and 150 social media posts taken down in this regard, the release said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Markets, offices and other installations were mostly closed and vehicles remained off the roads across Assam on Wednesday, the 15th day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, people defied the lockdown and ventured out in several places, prompting police to take action.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Guwahati, Fr John Moolachera called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan during the day and apprised him of the relief work undertaken by the Christian community.

The governor appreciated their effort and urged them to continue their services in consultation with deputy commissioners of the districts to reach out to the unserved population in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Assam lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp