1,200 arrested in Assam in 15 days for violating lockdown

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A total of 1,258 persons were arrested across Assam in the last 15 days for violating lockdown and Rs 21.7 lakh fine was imposed on them, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made and fine imposed in connection with 578 cases that were registered for 1,108 incidents of lockdown violation, a police release said.

Besides, 5,871 vehicles and 17 boats were seized during the period, it said.

A total of 31 persons were arrested and 58 cases registered for spreading fake news on coronavirus and 150 people were counselled and 150 social media posts taken down in this regard, the release said.

Markets, offices and other installations were mostly closed and vehicles remained off the roads across Assam on Wednesday, the 15th day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, people defied the lockdown and ventured out in several places, prompting police to take action.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Guwahati, Fr John Moolachera called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan during the day and apprised him of the relief work undertaken by the Christian community.

The governor appreciated their effort and urged them to continue their services in consultation with deputy commissioners of the districts to reach out to the unserved population in the state.